‘Goliath’ Returns! Get Your First Look at Billy Bob Thornton in Season 4 (PHOTO)

Lawyer Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) is bloodied but ready for another fight when the Amazon Original legal drama returns.

And TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Goliath‘s fourth and final season will launch on Friday, September 24, when the entire series becomes bingeable in its entirety to Prime viewers. Plus, we’re giving you a first look at the new season in the image above!

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots when his friend and fellow lawyer Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. They’ll be working together to try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

But Billy and Patty have their own personal demons to tackle as well. He’s recovering after being shot in the Season 3 finale and dealing with chronic pain, while she can’t ignore the feeling that she’s being used. Season 4 will see their loyalties tested and partnership put on the line. “In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right,” the synopsis teases.

But Patty may not be Billy’s only ally at the law firm. He may have a friend in managing partner Sam Margolis (Jena Malone), who has her own physical struggles. However, “Billy’s discomfort in the corporate environment causes a stir with the rest of the firm.”

The cast also includes Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, J.K. Simmons, Haley Joel Osment, and Clara Wong. Goliath was co-created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames, and Steve Turner serve as executive producers.

Goliath, Fourth and Final Season, Friday, September 24, Amazon Prime Video