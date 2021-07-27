‘And Just Like That…’: Alexa Swinton Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

Billions actress Alexa Swinton will be appearing in HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival as Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Harry’s (Evan Handler) daughter Rose.

According to Deadline, Swinton was on set for the revival this weekend in New York City, where the show is currently in production. She was photographed filming alongside Davis and Handler, as well as newcomer Cathy Ang, who is expected to be portraying Charlotte and Harry’s eldest daughter, Lily.

In the original series, Charlotte struggled to conceive with her first husband, Trey, and, in the series finale, she and Harry ended up adopting a baby girl from China named Lily. However, in the first Sex and the City movie, Charlotte finds out she is pregnant and gives birth to her daughter Rose.

Swinton is perhaps best known for her role as Eva Rhoades, the daughter of Paul Giamatti’s Chuck and Maggie Siff’s Wendy, on the Showtime drama Billions. She also had a recurring role on ABC’s sci-fi series Emergence and is currently starring in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, Old.

Deadline also reports that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone were spotted filming a festive scene outside the Manhattan School for Music. Miranda (Nixon) and her husband Steve (Eigenberg) appeared to be joined by their grown-up son Brady, who seemed to be played by Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces).

The revival, titled And Just Like That…, was announced back in January and will comprise 10 episodes. It sees the return of Parker, Nixon and Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max