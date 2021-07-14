‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman & Sarita Choudhury

The cast for Sex and the City‘s sequel series And Just Like That… continues to grow over at HBO Max as the show adds three more stars to its roster.

Joining Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) crew for the spinoff are Empire‘s Nicole Ari Parker, Blindspot‘s Sarita Choudhury, and The Morning Show‘s Karen Pittman. According to TV Line, the actresses are joining the project in fun new roles.

Parker’s role was teased in set photos taken earlier this week and she’ll play documentarian and mom to three, Lisa Todd Wexley. Choudhury is set to fill the role of Seema Patel, a single and self-made Manhattan real estate broker. As for Pittman, she’ll appear in the show as Dr. Nya Wallace, a Columbia Law professor.

How they’re connected to Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will remain to be seen at this time. And Just Like That… is currently in production in New York City and follows the original trio of friends as they navigate the challenges of friendships and more in their 50s.

Joining the newly-announced stars and core cast are returning favorites Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Meanwhile, Sara Ramírez made history as the show’s first non-binary queer character, and she’ll portray Che Diaz.

The casting of Pittman, Choudhury, and Parker also fulfills a promise that the show would feature several women of color in an effort to diversify and better reflect our own world in this fan-favorite universe. Stay tuned for updates as the show continues to take shape at HBO Max.

