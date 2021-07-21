Apple TV+’s ‘WeCrashed’ Adds America Ferrera to Its Star-Studded Cast

America Ferrera‘s heading back to TV following her longtime run on NBC’s Superstore, which closed up shop earlier this year.

Now, she’ll costar alongside Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple TV+’s forthcoming limited series WeCrashed. According to TV Line, Ferrera will portray Elishia Kennedy in the project based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

WeCrashed tells the rise and fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose love made it all possible. Ferrera’s character is an entrepreneur who is persuaded to join the ranks at WeWork and, as a result, has their life turned upside down.

Along with starring in the series, both Hathaway and Leto serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello as well as directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra with Charlie Gogolak.

Ferrera’s currently an executive producer and director on Netflix’s Gentefied in which she appeared for a single Season 1 episode in 2020. Along with her role as Amy Sosa on Superstore, the actress is best known for her part as Betty Suarez in the former hit ABC series Ugly Betty.

Stay tuned for additional casting as WeCrashed continues to take shape at Apple TV+.

WeCrashed, TBA, Apple TV+