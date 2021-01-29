Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto Cast in 'WeCrashed' on Apple+

Apple TV+ has tapped two Oscar-winning actors, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, for its latest limited series order, WeCrashed.

Based on the hit podcast "We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork," the show is from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are attached to direct the project.

WeCrashed follows the rise and fall of WeWork, which had been one of the world's most valuable startups, including the big egos whose "chaotic love" made the company possible.

Hathaway and Leto's roles have not yet been announced.

Eisenberg is set to co-write and serve as showrunner alongside Crevello who both executive produce along with Hathaway, Leto, Requa, Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, and Emma Ludbrook. Wondery, the podcast network responsible for the show's source material, is also executive producing the Apple Studios production.

WeCrashed joins a growing list of in-house productions from Apple including Lessons in Chemistry with Brie Larson, Ridley Scott's film Kitbag with Joaquin Phoenix, Emancipation starring Will Smith, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro among others.