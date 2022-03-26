Best Lines of the Week (March 18-24): ‘That’s Funny, I Feel 100’

Couldn’t keep up with this week’s TV shows? Well we can’t say the same because we’ve been obsessing over what’s new!

Big Mouth‘s spin-off series Human Resources is now out on Netflix, and it delves deeper into the lives of the creatures first seen on the original series. Good Sam brightened our week with a mini One Tree Hill reunion, with lead Sophia Bush reuniting on screen with her best friends, and special guest stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz. And we can’t forget the reality shows that we’ve been binging, Young, Famous & African and Is It Cake? (inspired by the viral cake trend from last year).

Keep reading to find out what lines struck us enough to include this week.

HBO

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Marian: “Society means as little to him as it does to me.”

Sylvia: “Then that is what matters.”

Sylvia (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) discuss Marian’s unconventional plan to leave New York with Mr. Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel).

ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

You want a medal? For finding your moral compass at the last possible moment?”

—Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) to Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) while discussing a sad case

Apple TV+

WeCrashed (Apple TV+)

“I don’t want to be a billionaire, I want to be a trillionaire.”

Visionary Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) doesn’t hold back when talking about his ambitions.

CBS

Good Sam (CBS)

“If you shake my family tree, bottles fall out. Me included.”

—Amy (Bethany Joy Lenz) is upfront about alcoholism running in the family.

ABC

The Conners (ABC)

Darlene: “Charlotte dies.”

Becky: “Charlotte dies?”

Darlene: “Finish a book, Becky.”

—Sisters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson), while consid purchasing a former funeral home as a house.

Netflix

Human Resources (Netflix)

“It’s like somebody put Mr. Potato Head parts on a little baseball.”

—Emmy (Aidy Bryant) judges Becca’s (Ali Wong) newborn baby.

Hulu

Life & Beth (Hulu)

“That’s funny, I feel 100.”

— Beth (Amy Schumer) after being told she doesn’t look like. she’s 40 years old

Netflix

Young, Famous & African (Netflix)

“Gold-digger is what my trolls like to call me.”

— Khanyi Mbau, introducing herself

Angela Bassett in 9-1-1 Lone Star
FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

“You guys did all the hard work. I just showed up for the fun, detective.”

9-1-1‘s Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) to Grace (Sierra McClain) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) while assisting during the crossover

Netflix

Is it Cake? (Netflix)

“They gave me a sword to do this.”

— Host Mikey Day showing how he’ll cut the food for the reveal

