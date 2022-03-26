Couldn’t keep up with this week’s TV shows? Well we can’t say the same because we’ve been obsessing over what’s new!

Big Mouth‘s spin-off series Human Resources is now out on Netflix, and it delves deeper into the lives of the creatures first seen on the original series. Good Sam brightened our week with a mini One Tree Hill reunion, with lead Sophia Bush reuniting on screen with her best friends, and special guest stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz. And we can’t forget the reality shows that we’ve been binging, Young, Famous & African and Is It Cake? (inspired by the viral cake trend from last year).

Keep reading to find out what lines struck us enough to include this week.