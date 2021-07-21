‘Manifest’ Un-Canceled? Fans & Stars React to News Show Could Be Back

Manifest might have booked itself a return flight as the canceled NBC series is potentially on its way back following fan outcry.

The supernatural drama was axed last month following the Season 3 finale, leaving the show’s cast, crew and fans frustrated due to the cliffhanger ending and showrunner Jeff Rake’s proposed six-season plan. However, according to Deadline, NBC is in talks with Manifest studio Warner Bros TV about a possible fourth season.

In addition to renewed discussion with NBC, Deadline also reports that talks have resumed with Netflix and have been picking up momentum. This comes as Manifest‘s first two seasons continue to post impressive viewership numbers on the streamer in the U.S., alongside the passionate #SaveManifest campaign led by the show’s loyal fanbase.

The potential cancelation reversal comes as NBC’s original fall schedule has opened up following the recent loss of two shows. Good Girls will not be returning for a fifth season due to last-minute cast-deal issues and planned spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense is no longer moving forward.

While Rake hasn’t commented on whether there is any truth to the news or not, he did take to social media on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the possibility. “Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU,” he wrote on Twitter.

Manifest stars Josh Dallas and Holly Taylor also commented on the speculation. “How the turn tables (potentially),” tweeted Taylor, who joined the series in Season 3 as Angelina Meyer. Meanwhile, Dallas, who has portrayed Ben Stone on the show since Season 1, kept things simple with a plane emoji and the #manifest.

Fans are also keeping their hopes alive, and this recent update has given them a reason to be excited. “We are so close to seeing my favorite people back on my tv screen!” wrote one viewer. “NBC AND Netflix are reconsidering?! This is the best thing to wake up to!” posted another.

This wouldn’t be the first time NBC has reversed a decision based on fan backlash. In 2017, the network canceled cult favorite Timeless, but following a passionate outcry from fans, the series was picked up for a second season just days later.