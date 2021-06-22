‘Manifest’ Canceled After Netflix & Other Outlets Pass on Axed NBC Series

Despite the departure from NBC, Manifest was hoping to land at Netflix to continue its story; unfortunately, the streamer has opted not to pick up the supernatural series for a fourth season.

According to Deadline, lengthy conversations and deliberations between the recently canceled NBC show and Netflix stretched into this week, but the decision was made not to move forward. Due to this, Warner Bros. Television, which produced Manifest, has stopped its efforts to find a new home for the series, as looking for other outlets would have become extra complicated because of digital rights and expired cast options.

Manifest was banking on Netflix as its new destination given the success of the show on the streamer. The first two seasons of the Melissa Roxburgh-starring drama recently dropped on Netflix, and it had topped the U.S. most-watched rankings for more than a week. However, that wasn’t enough to extend the show’s life.

Following the cancelation on NBC, the show’s creator Jeff Rake took to social media to encourage fans and cast members to show their support with a #SaveManifest campaign. Rake had originally mapped an outline for six seasons, and the Season 3 finale left many unresolved mysteries and unanswered questions.

Manifest premiered in September 2018 and centered on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. It starred the previously mentioned Roxburgh alongside Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

“Thank YOU, our fans,” Rake tweeted on Tuesday night following the report that Netflix was not moving ahead with the series. “You became the Manifesters at Comic-Con 2018. Ever since, you’ve watched religiously, parsed every word, cried a lot, laughed a little, puzzle-solved, and never, ever, wavered in your support. I’ll never forget it.”

Dallas and Ramirez—who played Ben Stone and Jared Vasquez, respectively—also tweeted their love and thanks to the Manifest fans.

Roxburgh went into more detail, writing about her experience on the show and her respect for the cast and crew. “Thank you Jeff Rake and our producers for giving us this dream”, she wrote. “I’ll forever cherish the moments we laughed, cried, talked… convulsed in our “callings,” had blood pour out of our eyes, stayed up all night in the cold of NY…. thank you to the audience who kept us playing.”

Despite the Netflix option being off the table, Manifest fans are still not giving up on their favorite show. Check out some of the reaction below:

