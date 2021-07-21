‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Michaela Picks Out Her Wedding Dress (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is preparing to walk 10 new singles down the aisle for its 13th season at Lifetime and the regular rituals are still taking place.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, we’re giving viewers their first look at bride Michaela’s dress shopping experience. The 30-year-old realtor is just one of the many individuals taking the big leap to participate in the social experiment that has resonated with audiences.

Season 13 takes place in the Lone Star State this time around, but the Houston-born Michaela’s been paired with an out-of-towner. Ahead of her nuptials with 27-year-old Baton Rouge native Zack, Michaela’s picking a white gown for the occasion with the help of her family.

In the clip, above, Michaela closes her eyes as the bridal shop attendant aids in a visualization exercise. “It’s your wedding day, you’re getting ready to walk down the aisle, you’re gonna meet your husband for the very first time,” they tell her. “Alright Michaela, whenever you’re ready, go ahead and open your eyes.”

The bride’s reaction to her gown is priceless as her entire face lights up. “Oh my gosh, this is gorgeous,” Michaela exclaims about the gown. “I feel beautiful, I feel like myself which is good.”

But there’s a drawback as she also reveals, “I’m emotional as I see myself in this dress because I know my father won’t be able to walk me down the aisle.” See how her family reacts to the big moment in the dress shop and tune in to learn more about the reason behind her father’s absence in the premiere.

Marrried at First Sight, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, July 21, 8/7c, Lifetime