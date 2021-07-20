‘HSMTMTS’ Sneak Peek: Jordan Fisher Guest Stars on the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

When better for a family member to stop by than on the opening night of a production?

Jordan Fisher is guest starring in the Friday, July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother, Jamie Porter. Disney+ has released a sneak peek at the siblings’ heartfelt exchange during opening night of the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.

“You’re really crushing it up there tonight. Seriously,” Jamie says.

“I learned from the best,” Gina replies.

Unfortunately, he also has some bad news: he can’t stay for the entire evening, due to his work as a music producer. “I don’t want to spoil the night, but I’m going to have to slip out before curtain call. Last flight to LA tonight,” he explains. “I know you’re used to me leaving you high and dry and I don’t—”

Watch the clip below for more from the siblings.

“Words can’t express how much I love this show, but mostly this unbelievably talented CAST,” Dear Evan Hanson star Fisher wrote on Twitter while sharing the news of his guest spot. “Excited for you guys to meet Jamie.”

As he told TV Insider when discussing his role as Bart Allen on The Flash, “a lot of my career has been going into things after they’ve already been established.” That’s certainly true here as well.

According to the official logline for this episode, “Showtime,” “Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) hypes up her anxious castmates for their performance in front of the competition judge. But no East High opening night is complete without unexpected visitors, second chances, and big decisions about everyone’s futures — together and apart.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Fridays, Disney+