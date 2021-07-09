‘HSMTMTS’: Guest Star Asher Angel on His ‘Andi Mack’ Reunion With Sofia Wylie

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 9 “Spring Break.”]

The East Side Wildcats are taking a break from rehearsals and show business and enjoying their spring break in the July 9 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) are grieving their breakup, things are starting to turn around for Gina (Sofia Wylie). After getting stuck at the airport, Gina makes an unexpected friend who keeps her company and even spices things up all while EJ (Matt Cornett) is at the back of her mind. This surprise run-in changes things for her. While they get off to a rocky start, Gina and her new friend open up to each other while playing two truths and a lie. They even get cheeky, sneaking into the first-class lounge.

TV Insider caught up with the mystery man, Asher Angel, who plays Jack in an Andi Mack reunion with Wylie, about working with his former costar and his guest spot. Plus, he discusses filming in Utah again, where they shot Andi Mack.

What made you want to the guest star on the show? Have you always been a fan?

Asher Angel: Yeah, I watched Season 1. I binge-watched it, actually, so I was a big fan of it. And then obviously, Sofia Wylie is on it, and I was on a show with her, so I thought it’d be really fun. So I went and did it.

How did the chance to guest star on the show arise?

My old producer, Greg Hampson, who was our Andi Mack producer, reached out to us and gave me the opportunity to play Jack. I was like, “Heck yeah, I want to come back out there to Utah to film.”

When you were filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was there any overlap from where you filmed Andi Mack?

In terms of location, no. If you do count the stages — because we’re sharing the same stages — it’s the Andi Mack stages and now it’s the High School Musical stages. But location-wise, we didn’t film in the same places.

What was it like to work with Sofia Wyle again?

We had so much fun. I was only there for three days but we had really early call times [and] we wrapped pretty late. She’s like my sister, literally like a family member, and we have so much fun when we’re on set together. Obviously, the chemistry is there, and we love playing off each other, so we had a good time. Hopefully, we can do it again, fingers crossed.

What was it like to work on the show in general?

I had a blast. Everyone on the show is super talented. Like I said, I was a huge fan before I got the opportunity to be on it, which is crazy. The atmosphere is so lively and so fun and it’s kind of my old crew, my Andi Mack crew there that made it even better for me, I had a lot of fun and I can’t wait for the fans to see it.

You only shot scenes with Sofia but were you able to interact with the other cast members?

I didn’t get to see the other cast members, unfortunately. I got to spend time with Matt [Cornett]. Matt’s so cool, but I only got to be with everyone for the table read.

Towards the end of the episode, there was a goodbye scene between Jack and Gina and they express mutual attraction to each other but it’s not going to lead to anything. What was it like filming that scene?

Man, that scene had me teary-eyed. I haven’t even seen it, but when we were filming it, we felt it. You could feel there was something there. And it’s two people going on their separate paths and if the universe leads them back to one another, so be it. It was really deep, and I think that was my favorite scene that we filmed together. We had a lot of fun.

How do you think this encounter with Jack affects Gina? Where do you think it leaves her moving forward?

Hopefully in the future, Jack’s back, and they reunite. I know obviously EJ is in the picture. But I guess we’ll see. Hopefully, their paths cross again. That’d be really exciting. It’d be interesting.

I really felt the chemistry between Jack and Gina and I was really sad to see them part, but at the same time, I really want things to work out between Gina and EJ. What are your thoughts on the relationship between Gina and EJ?

Yeah, I think it’s developing. I’ve been watching. I don’t know where it’s going to go, obviously. But like I said, if Jack does come back in the picture, I don’t think he’s going to be the jealous type. I think he likes a little competition — friendly competition, of course. That’d be kind of crazy. I guess we’ll see where everything goes and hopefully, she finds whatever makes her happy.

While your character is a guest star, what would you want to do or have your character do if Jack was able to come back?

That’s a good question. I think it would be fun if he auditioned for something with everyone. That’d be so trippy and then [Gina and Jack] give a little look to each other and then he starts singing or something. I think that’d be kind of a jaw-dropping moment, like, “Oh my God.”

Plot twist: He comes to East High.

Right. And she’s just in awe and everyone’s like, “Who is that?” and they’re all like, “Oooo.” I can already see the scene in my head and picture it, so that would be so crazy.

At the end, once Gina leaves Jack, EJ all of a sudden shows up. Do you think somehow this interaction between Jack and Gina almost gives her clarity on what she’s trying to do with EJ or hopes to come out of it?

I think so. I think it provides clarity. I still think in the back of her mind, she’s thinking about her encounter, our interaction, and where that might lead her in the future. I think it’s still developing. EJ’s this great guy also. I guess we’ll really have to watch and see.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I can’t wait for everyone to meet Jack. I know a lot of the fans and people on social are like, “Is Jack Asher Angel?” or “Who is this Jack guy?” So I’m just excited for them to finally see these scenes with Sofia and me. It’s a lot of fun, so I can’t wait to take them on the ride.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Fridays, Disney+