Olympic Fever on TCM and Peacock, Finales of ‘Ms. Fisher’ and ‘All American,’ A Dose of ‘Adorableness’ on MTV

With the Tokyo Olympics opening on Friday, Turner Classic Movies relives Olympic history with a 24-hour marathon of documentaries including 1965’s Tokyo Olympiad. Acorn’s frothy Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries signs off, and The CW’s All American wraps its third season. MTV spins off its Ridiculousness clip show with a more adorable version.

For Ball and Country

Series Premiere

As part of the streamer’s countdown to the Tokyo Games, a six-part docuseries goes behind the scenes with the 2021 USA Men’s Basketball team, with footage from the Las Vegas training camp and vintage clips from the USA Basketball video vault. Interviews include head coach Gregg Popovich and star players Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, plus contributions from the likes of Charles Barkley. Two episodes drop Monday, with two more on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympiad

3/2c

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Games won’t begin until this weekend, but in anticipation, TCM looks back at the 1964 games held in the Japanese city in an acclaimed 1965 documentary that’s part of a 24-hour marathon of Olympics-related films. Other highlights include The Games of the V Olympian: Stockholm, 1912 (5 am/ET), XIVth Olympiad: The Glory of Sport (10:15 am/ET), chronicling the 1948 Summer Olympics in London; 1973’s Visions of Eight (6 pm/ET), with eight directors tackling the tragedy-scarred Munich Summer Games; and in prime time, 1977’s Games of the XXI Olympiad (8 pm/ET), covering the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, and 1986’s 16 Days of Glory (10:15 pm/ET), with highlights of the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

Season Finale

The second-season finale of the bubbly ’60s-set light mystery takes place at a New Year’s Eve party, where Peregrine (Geraldine Hakewill) has invited Melbourne’s hottest band to play at the Adventuresses’ Club. Confirming that it’s always a bad idea to accept an invitation from this murder magnet, the band’s lead singer ends up shot in a closed-room mystery, which Peregrine must solve with James (Joel Jackson) even as the romantic tension between them continues to build.

THE CW

All American

Season Finale 8/7c

Surely you didn’t think it would be all sunshine and rainbows for Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in the third-season finale. Especially now that Billy (Taye Diggs) has learned his Big Secret. In musical news, Coop (Bre-Z) is looking forward to going on tour until she realizes none of her team can join her.

MTV

Adorableness

Series Premiere 7/6c

First came Ridiculousness, then the food-oriented Deliciousness, and now a clip show that’s all about what makes us go “aww,” with cuddly animals, cute kids and the like. But there’s also an “Ow!” factor to these viral-video clips, because there’s usually a twist or a bite involved—and that’s not counting the dishy commentary from panelists Alyson Hannigan, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan and Ross Mathews.

