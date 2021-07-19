Olympic Fever on TCM and Peacock, Finales of ‘Ms. Fisher’ and ‘All American,’ A Dose of ‘Adorableness’ on MTV
With the Tokyo Olympics opening on Friday, Turner Classic Movies relives Olympic history with a 24-hour marathon of documentaries including 1965’s Tokyo Olympiad. Acorn’s frothy Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries signs off, and The CW’s All American wraps its third season. MTV spins off its Ridiculousness clip show with a more adorable version.
For Ball and Country
As part of the streamer’s countdown to the Tokyo Games, a six-part docuseries goes behind the scenes with the 2021 USA Men’s Basketball team, with footage from the Las Vegas training camp and vintage clips from the USA Basketball video vault. Interviews include head coach Gregg Popovich and star players Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, plus contributions from the likes of Charles Barkley. Two episodes drop Monday, with two more on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tokyo Olympiad
The 2021 Tokyo Summer Games won’t begin until this weekend, but in anticipation, TCM looks back at the 1964 games held in the Japanese city in an acclaimed 1965 documentary that’s part of a 24-hour marathon of Olympics-related films. Other highlights include The Games of the V Olympian: Stockholm, 1912 (5 am/ET), XIVth Olympiad: The Glory of Sport (10:15 am/ET), chronicling the 1948 Summer Olympics in London; 1973’s Visions of Eight (6 pm/ET), with eight directors tackling the tragedy-scarred Munich Summer Games; and in prime time, 1977’s Games of the XXI Olympiad (8 pm/ET), covering the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, and 1986’s 16 Days of Glory (10:15 pm/ET), with highlights of the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
Tokyo Olympiad where to stream
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries
The second-season finale of the bubbly ’60s-set light mystery takes place at a New Year’s Eve party, where Peregrine (Geraldine Hakewill) has invited Melbourne’s hottest band to play at the Adventuresses’ Club. Confirming that it’s always a bad idea to accept an invitation from this murder magnet, the band’s lead singer ends up shot in a closed-room mystery, which Peregrine must solve with James (Joel Jackson) even as the romantic tension between them continues to build.
Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries where to stream
All American
Surely you didn’t think it would be all sunshine and rainbows for Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in the third-season finale. Especially now that Billy (Taye Diggs) has learned his Big Secret. In musical news, Coop (Bre-Z) is looking forward to going on tour until she realizes none of her team can join her.
Adorableness
First came Ridiculousness, then the food-oriented Deliciousness, and now a clip show that’s all about what makes us go “aww,” with cuddly animals, cute kids and the like. But there’s also an “Ow!” factor to these viral-video clips, because there’s usually a twist or a bite involved—and that’s not counting the dishy commentary from panelists Alyson Hannigan, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan and Ross Mathews.
Inside Monday TV:
- Darcey & Stacey (8/7c, TLC): The twin sister 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days veterans return for a second season of exposing their lives, and romances, for the TV cameras. Stacey goes on a “roller coaster” of an emotional fertility journey at 46 with her younger husband Florian, while Darcey questions her engagement to Bulgarian masseur/fitness model Georgi after meeting his ex-wife.
- Celebrity IOU (9/8c, HGTV): Emmy-winning actor-singer Darren Criss gives back to Ricky, his best friend and manager who helped launch his career, by working with Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform Ricky’s garage into a home office and in-law suite while upgrading his backyard.
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (9/8c, HBO): Ronan Farrow interviews Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant about what she knew about the disgraced mogul’s abusive behaviors. He then debriefs his NBC News producer Rich McHugh about their collaboration on this explosive story and how they came to realize the network was shutting them down.
- Betraying the Badge (10/9c, VICE TV): An eight-part series revisiting high-profile cases of police corruption begins with the story of Richard Rivera, once an idealistic rookie who worked with the FBI to expose his New Jersey department’s criminal involvement with mob-owned businesses.
- Outlier (streaming on Acorn TV): An eight-part Norwegian mystery, available for bingeing, follows a doctoral student back to her roots in northern Norway where her search for a serial killer hits uncomfortably close to home.