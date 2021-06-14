HBO Sets Ronan Farrow’s ‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Docuseries (VIDEO)

HBO is expanding on Ronan Farrow’s hit podcast exposing those who tried to silence survivors and journalists behind Hollywood’s “ungettable story.”

The six-part, half-hour docuseries Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes features revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators, and other sources from Farrow’s podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators. Back-to-back episodes will air weekly on Mondays at 9/8c, beginning on July 12, on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

“This is the story of the group of sources who risked everything to expose the truth. It’s the story of how media and law enforcement and the world of private espionage protected a powerful and predatory man.” Farrow, who also serves as an executive producer, says in the trailer about the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Watch it below.

The series includes never-before-seen footage and new insights enhanced by producers and directors Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s weaving of additional sound and imagery from documents, audiotapes, photos, archive footage, and striking illustrations.

Get the details on the six episodes below.

Episode 1: The Wire

Debut date: Monday, July 12, 9/8c

Filipina-Italian model Ambra Gutierrez reveals the high-stakes police sting operation that captured a chilling admission from Harvey Weinstein — and her plan to preserve the evidence after authorities declined to prosecute.

Episode 2: The Reporters

Debut date: Monday, July 12, 9:30/8:30c

Veteran The New Yorker reporter Ken Auletta and The Hollywood Reporter writer Kim Masters discuss their years-long quests to reveal the “open secret” of Weinstein’s behavior, and the roadblocks that stalled their efforts.

Episode 3: The Assistants

Debut date: Monday, July 19, 9/8c

A former assistant at Weinstein’s company, Rowena Chiu, speaks out about her experiences with Weinstein’s predation, the difficult choices she and fellow assistant Zelda Perkins made to try to hold him accountable, and her decision to remain silent for decades.

Episode 4: The Producer

Debut date: Monday, July 19, 9:30/8:30c

Rich McHugh discusses producing the story with Farrow at NBC News, interviewing Rose McGowan and numerous other sources on camera, and his dawning realization that the reporting was being shut down behind the scenes.

Episode 5: The Editors

Debut date: Monday, July 26, 9/8c

The New Yorker editors David Remnick and Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, attorney Fabio Bertoni and Fact Checkers Tammy Kim and Fergus McIntosh discuss the arduous process of verifying the details of the story, while fending off legal threats from Weinstein’s camp.

Episode 6: The Spy

Debut date: Monday, July 26, 9:30/8:30c

Undercover spy Igor Ostrovsky talks about being hired to track and gather intelligence on Farrow, and the unexpected turn of events that prompted him to become Farrow’s source. The Citizen Lab’s John Scott-Railton also talks about the rise of private espionage and its consequences, as well as efforts to combat it.

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Docuseries Premiere, Monday, July 12, 9/8c, HBO