Ayelet Zurer Joins Peter Ocko’s AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Losing Alice actress Ayelet Zurer is set to star opposite Lost alum Dominic Monaghan in Peter Ocko’s new AMC sci-fi drama Moonhaven.

Zurer will play Maite Voss, the political leader of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. But, haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into the madness that risks the future of Earth.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Ocko and follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven. Produced by AMC Studios, the series is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.

It was recently announced that Lord of the Rings star Monaghan will play Paul Serno in the series. Paul is a detective who teams up with Bella after being sucked into a conspiracy to control the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles. Together they must stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

In addition to Moonhaven, Zurer will appear in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s You. She also recently starred in the titular role of the Israeli psychological thriller Losing Alice, airing on Apple TV+. She has also appeared in several feature films, including Man of Steel, Angels & Demons, Munich, and Hide Away.