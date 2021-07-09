‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko.

The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.

Monaghan, who is best known for his roles as Merry the hobbit in The Lord of the Rings and Charlie Pace on the ABC drama Lost, will play Paul Serno, a detective who works in the Moonhaven community. Paul and Bella team up after Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles. Together they must stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Moonhaven is produced by AMC Studios and is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year. Deb Spera (Finding Carter) serves as an executive producer alongside Ocko. Further details on cast and crew have not yet been revealed.

Monaghan recently starred in the adventure drama film Edge of the World opposite Vikings star Jonathan Rhys Meyers. He is also set to appear in Tim Kirkby’s action thriller Last Looks alongside Mel Gibson (Braveheart), Morena Baccarin (Firefly), and Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy). He also hosts The Friendship Onion podcast with his Lord of the Rings co-star Billy Boyd, where the pair take a look back at their time on the popular fantasy franchise.