Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Sets Summer Premiere Dates

Magnolia Network is setting its summer TV schedule and we have your exclusive first look at the lineup which includes Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and plenty of new titles.

Beginning July 15, fans can tune in to a large selection of premium unscripted content with more additions being made throughout the summer. Along with premiere dates, viewers can also look forward to new episodes arriving each Friday throughout each show’s run. Below, we’re rounding up the full slate of premieres and new episodes heading to Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Network and on discovery+.

Thursday, July 15

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (New Episode)

Chip and Jo return with new ideas for turning outdated homes into awe-inspiring living spaces.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 3 Premiere)

Joana welcomes viewers back to the kitchen with new recipes and the stories behind them.

Family Dinner (Series Premiere)

The new show hosted by Andrew Zimmern launches with four episodes as the chef visits families across the country to learn about their stories, culture, and food.

Homegrown (Series Premiere)

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their backyards into mini-farms of their own.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Series Premiere)

Carpenter Clint Harp goes on a restoration tour, helping fix up older structures around the country.

First Time Fixer (Series Premiere)

First-time renovators attempt to take renovation efforts into their own hands in this new series.

Home Work (Series Premiere)

Candis and Andy Meredith take on their biggest renovation project of transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home.

Van Go (Series Premiere)

Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes.

The Johnnyswim Show (Series Premiere)

Husband-wife musicians Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez adjust to life with their kids following a canceled tour due to COVID-19 in the first two episodes of this series.

The Fieldhouse (Series Premiere)

Launching with two episodes, The Fieldhouse owner Justin Bane and staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out in Abilene, Texas.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things (Series Premiere)

Launching with two episodes, this series shines a light on the people responsible for American-made products.

(re)motel (Series Premiere)

Follow motel owners across America as they restore and redesign their properties in this show which debuts with four episodes.

Where We Call Home (Series Premiere)

Stream the first four episodes of this new series following homeowners and designers who refashion commercial properties into homes.

The Cabin Chronicles (Series Premiere)

Cabin designs are featured in this title launching with four episodes.

Super Dad (Complete Season Available)

All eight episodes of this series follows DIY expert Taylor Calmus as he helps fellow dads design backyard getaways for their kids.

Inn The Works (Complete Season Available)

Lindsey Kurowski and her team at Knotty Pine work on renovating the historic Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, California in this series which launches with all six episodes.

The Artisan’s Kitchen (Complete Season Available)

Baker and flour authority Bryan Ford presents remixed recipes for old classics infused with inspiration from his Honduran roots and New Orleans upbringing across 10 episodes.

Growing Floret (Complete Season Available)

Erin and Chris Benzakein look to expand their Washington State Floret Farms across four episodes.

Fixer Upper (Complete Five Season Library)

Relive all 80 episodes of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ original series as they help fix homes for clients across Waco, Texas.

Only Available on the Magnolia app:

The French Chef (45 Episodes)

Join Julia Child in the kitchen as she teaches viewers how to prepare fine French cuisine in this TV classic.

Monty Don’s Gardens (14 Episodes)

Monty Don travels to the U.S., Japan, Italy, France, and the Middle East to explore iconic gardens.

World’s Most Secret Homes (8 Episodes)

This series takes a look at the remote luxury homes hidden away on islands, in the woods, and on mountains.

Friday, July 23

Mind for Design (Series Premiere)

Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn helps create breathtaking spaces on a budget.

Friday, July 30

Zoë Bakes (Series Premiere)

Zoë François breaks down the secrets of pastry chefs and home bakers to teach viewers how to create delicious desserts in their own kitchens. Dip your toes into the new show with three episodes.

Friday, August 6

For the Love of Kitchens (Series Premiere)

Launching with two episodes, this series follows deVOL kitchen designers Paul O’Leary, Helen Parker, and Robin McLellan.

Ranch to Table (Series Premiere)

This series follows seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett as she runs her family’s ranch while also crafting delectable dishes.

Friday, August 13

Point of View: A Designer Profile (Series Premiere)

Learn more about the creative process that goes on behind the scenes for several interior designers in this anthology series.

Friday, August 27

Self Employed (Series Premiere)

Launching with three episodes, entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels across the country to share inspirational stories of small business owners.