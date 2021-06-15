‘Dr. Death’: Peacock Releases New Trailer For Series Premiering in July (VIDEO)

The terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch is coming to Peacock on July 15 for an eight-episode limited drama series, Dr. Death, and viewers can get a sneak peek in an all-new trailer.

Adapted from Wondery’s hit podcast, the series stars Joshua Jackson as Duntsch, a brilliant and charismatic doctor rising through the ranks in the Dallas medical community. However, despite building a flourishing neurosurgery practice, something sinister was going on behind the scenes. Duntsch’s patients who entered his operating room for routine spinal surgeries ended up permanently maimed or dead.

The series also stars Alec Baldwin as neurosurgeon Robert Henderson, Christian Slater as vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, and AnnaSophia Robb (The Expecting) as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart. Together, the three of them set out to stop Duntsch before he can harm anyone else. “Are we going to sit here chatting or are we going to do something?” Slater’s character says in the new trailer (which you can watch below).

Dr. Death is set to explore not just Duntsch’s twisted mind and his horrific operations, but the failures of the healthcare system that allowed him to slip through the cracks. “The question isn’t why he did it, it’s how he got away with it,” Baldwin’s character states in the clip.

Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Other exec producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham via Escape Artists, and Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

The series features an all-female directing team, including Maggie Kiley (Dirty John), who will also executive produce the first two episodes, Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria) and So Yong Kim (Grand Army).

Dr. Death also stars Carrie Preston (Claws), Dominic Burgess (The Flash), Fredric Lehne (American Horror Story: Asylum), and Grace Gummer (Good Girls Revolt). All eight episodes land on Peacock on Thursday, July 15.