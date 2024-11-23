HGTV Sets ‘Home Town’ Return Date as Ben & Erin Napier Mark Anniversary With Wedding Pics

Ben and Erin Napier have a lot to celebrate nowadays: Their renovation show Home Town is returning with new episodes next month, as HGTV revealed on Thursday, November 21, one day before the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary.

In a joint Instagram post, HGTV and the Napiers announced that Home Town is coming back to TV on December 29 at 8/7c.

There seems to be some confusion regarding that batch of new episodes, however. The Instagram post calls it Season 8, a Max press release calls it Season 9, and Erin said in an Instagram comment that it’s “actually Season 8 Part 2.”

In any case, the new episodes will come with a new opening. “Any worthwhile journey should be like a great book that you can’t put down,” Erin says in the updated intro, which Us Weekly shared online. “Our homeowners give us one part of the story, and the houses give us the other. There’s so much opportunity, so many unloved houses.”

Ben adds, “When we started trying to revitalize homes in Laurel, we wanted our kids to grow up in a place that they loved, and now, we’re doing it.”

And on Friday, November 22, Ben and Erin marked 16 years since they tied the knot. In her Instagram Stories, Erin shared snapshots from their wedding — revealing in the caption of a photo of her sleeveless wedding dress, for example, that it was 22 degrees that day in Oxford, Mississippi. “Ben wanted [the groomsmen] to all wear their kilts,” she added. “His brothers said hell no.”

Erin also said that Ben’s father officiated the ceremony. “It was so sweet,” she wrote.

Appropriately, Ben and Erin danced their first dance to the Dusty Springfield song “Son of a Preacher Man.”

For his part, Ben posted a romantic anniversary message to Erin on Instagram Friday, uploading a video montage from their nuptials. “The traditional gift for a 16th wedding anniversary is wax, which symbolizes the way a couple has molded their lives together over the years,” he wrote. “The idea is that wax can melt, bend, and change shape, just as a couple needs to be flexible to make a marriage work. We have grown up together, and our lives only work together. We don’t have lives, we have a life. #HappyAnniversary, lover girl.”

Home Town, Season 8 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, December 29, 8/7c, HGTV