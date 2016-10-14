MTV Gives ‘Scream’ a Third-Season Shout-Out and a Halloween Movie

Poor Randy from Woodsboro would have loved this news: MTV’s adaptation of the big-screen Scream movies is coming back for not just a third season, but also a 2-hour Halloween TV-movie.

The net announced today that the horror drama would also be picking up new showrunners for its six-episode Season 3, which will presumably deal with the fallout of October 18th’s special. In the two-hour flick, set eight months after Kieran (Amadeus Serafini) was arrested for being Piper’s accomplice in the Lakewood killings, Emma (Willa Fitzgerald) and her surviving pals are off to Shallow Grove Island for a little escape.

Being the first anniversary of Piper and Kieran’s bloodbath, the gang is already on edge, but things go next-level bonkers once they realize that death has followed them on their little getaway. Is it the island’s urban legend come to life? Or could there have been a third maniac in the mix who is out to finish Kieran and Piper’s master plan?

[Note: LOTS of surprise deaths in this one, so be prepared.]

Scream‘s Halloween special airs Tuesday October 18th at 9/8c on MTV.