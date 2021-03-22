‘Survivor’ to Finally Begin Production on Season 41 in Fiji (VIDEO)

“I will see you on the island for Survivor 41!” Jeff Probst, the host and an executive producer of the competition series, posted to Twitter.

With production having been delayed due to COVID, he explains that now “Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41. We have all our COVID protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and of course, our players will be safe.”

And he claims to be even more excited about this season than any other he’s done before. “I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor,” he said.

And he explains that “the past year has reminded me — and I hope it’s reminded you — that you gotta live your life like it’s one, big, great adventure and Survivor fulfills that.”

Production on Season 41 was originally supposed to begin on March 24, 2020, but was postponed to May as the coronavirus began to spread. Survivor was initially part of CBS’ 2020-2021 schedule for the fall that was put out in May, but that changed in July and S.W.A.T.‘s return moved up from the midseason.

“Producers for Survivor … are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved,” the network said at the time.

