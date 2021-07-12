HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.

The big catch is that the 24 men who have been chosen for them include 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” and the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys.” Can the women and viewers weed out the FBoys from the Nice Guys or will the task be more difficult than they think?

The Nice Guys are there for love while the FBoys are competition for cold, hard cash. Follow them all as the women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a meaningful connection. The social experiment will ask the question of whether FBoys can be reformed or do Nice Guys always finish last?

Created by Elan Gale with Sam Dean serving as showrunner, FBOY Island will roll out in three batches with the next batch of three episodes arriving Thursday, August 5, and the final four installments arriving Thursday, August 12. By the end, all Nice Guys and FBoys will be revealed and the women will make their final choices.

Get a taste of what’s to come, check out the full trailer for FBOY Island, below, and stay tuned for the show’s arrival on HBO Max later this month.

FBOY Island, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 29, HBO Max