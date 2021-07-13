‘Miracle Workers’ Goes West, Baseball’s All-Star Game, More Shark Action, BTS Back on ‘Tonight’
While the TV industry pores over today’s Emmy nominations, there’s plenty to watch as usual. TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers sends its repertory company to the rootin’-shootin’ Oregon Trail. The National League hopes to break the AL’s winning streak at this year’s MLB All-Star Game. For Discovery and National Geographic, it’s all about the sharks. South Korean supergroup BTS returns to The Tonight Show for a two-night “takeover.”
Miracle Workers
An anarchic spirit of shameless silliness runs through this comedy anthology, which spent its first season in a chaotic Heaven and the second in the dark Middle Ages. In Oregon Trail, the ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi are now in the 1840s’ Wild West, where naïve preacher Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe) is leading his ragtag flock through a treacherous wilderness. Buscemi is the grizzled outlaw Benny the Teen, who as “Jim Nobody” offers to lead the group to their promised land, a journey littered with sight gags, scatological humor and Mad Magazine-worthy jokes, including a social-distancing quip at a funeral.
MLB All-Star Game
For the 91st time, the best of the American and National Leagues faces off, this time from Denver’s Coors Field. The AL has won seven straight games, so the NL hopes to break their streak this year. Look out for Angels’ batting and pitching phenom Shohei Ohtani.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
As invasions go, BTS’ “musical takeover” of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night is among the friendlier. Returning for an encore, the South Korean boy-band supergroup will appear for two consecutive nights, performing hits and chatting with host. First up: the U.S. TV debut of the group’s song “Permission to Dance,” and on Wednesday, a performance of their chart-topping “Butter.”
Fin
Among the highlights of Shark Week is a save-the-sharks documentary from Eli Roth, better known for horror, who considers Fin “the scariest film I’ve ever made.” Sailing around the world with scientists, researchers and activists, Roth seeks to expose a criminal enterprise in the trade of shark fins that has led to a widespread shark massacre. Leonardo DiCaprio and The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev are among the executive producers.
More shark TV:
- Brad Paisley’s Shark Country (9/8c, Discovery): The country star heads to the Bahamas with comedian JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) to investigate whether sound that is so appealing to humans can attract or repel sharks.
- World’s Biggest Bull Shark? (10/9c, National Geographic): The channel’s SharkFest continues with the adventures of shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and his research into mammoth bull sharks off the Florida coast.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- The Flash (8/7c, The CW): Marking the 150th episode of the hit superhero series, the first of a two-part season finale finds Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greeting their future children XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher).
- Breakaway (9/8c, ESPN): She accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at Saturday night’s ESPYS, and now Maya Moore gets the 30 for 30 documentary treatment in director Rudy Valdez’s film, executive produced by GMA’s Robin Roberts. Breakaway tells how Moore stepped away from her successful WNBA career in 2019 to advocate for justice for Jonathan Irons, who was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
- True Life Crime (10/9c, MTV): A three-night (through Thursday) resurrection of MTV’s true-crime series opens with “Religious Killing or Jealous Rage?”, revisiting the case of a double homicide of unidentified women near Galveston, Texas.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): In “The Power of the Fed,” the investigative news series looks at how the Federal Reserve stepped in during the COVID-19 crisis to pour billions into the nation’s financial system—but did the central bank’s policies only serve to fuel economic inequality?
- Unknown Amazon (10/9c, VICE TV): New York-based Brazilian journalist Pedro Andrade heads home in a six-part docuseries to immerse himself in the Amazonian culture during a time of ecological crisis.
- Mr Inbetween (10/9c, FX): In the dark comedy’s series finale, hitman and fixer Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) can no longer keep his personal and criminal lives separate. Pick a lane, dude!