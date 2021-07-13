‘Miracle Workers’ Goes West, Baseball’s All-Star Game, More Shark Action, BTS Back on ‘Tonight’

While the TV industry pores over today’s Emmy nominations, there’s plenty to watch as usual. TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers sends its repertory company to the rootin’-shootin’ Oregon Trail. The National League hopes to break the AL’s winning streak at this year’s MLB All-Star Game. For Discovery and National Geographic, it’s all about the sharks. South Korean supergroup BTS returns to The Tonight Show for a two-night “takeover.”

Patrick Wymore for TBS

Miracle Workers

Season Premiere 10:30/9:30c

An anarchic spirit of shameless silliness runs through this comedy anthology, which spent its first season in a chaotic Heaven and the second in the dark Middle Ages. In Oregon Trail, the ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi are now in the 1840s’ Wild West, where naïve preacher Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe) is leading his ragtag flock through a treacherous wilderness. Buscemi is the grizzled outlaw Benny the Teen, who as “Jim Nobody” offers to lead the group to their promised land, a journey littered with sight gags, scatological humor and Mad Magazine-worthy jokes, including a social-distancing quip at a funeral.

MLB All-Star Game

7/6c

For the 91st time, the best of the American and National Leagues faces off, this time from Denver’s Coors Field. The AL has won seven straight games, so the NL hopes to break their streak this year. Look out for Angels’ batting and pitching phenom Shohei Ohtani.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

As invasions go, BTS’ “musical takeover” of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night is among the friendlier. Returning for an encore, the South Korean boy-band supergroup will appear for two consecutive nights, performing hits and chatting with host. First up: the U.S. TV debut of the group’s song “Permission to Dance,” and on Wednesday, a performance of their chart-topping “Butter.”

DISCOVERY +

Fin

Documentary Premiere

Among the highlights of Shark Week is a save-the-sharks documentary from Eli Roth, better known for horror, who considers Fin “the scariest film I’ve ever made.” Sailing around the world with scientists, researchers and activists, Roth seeks to expose a criminal enterprise in the trade of shark fins that has led to a widespread shark massacre. Leonardo DiCaprio and The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev are among the executive producers.

More shark TV:

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country (9/8c, Discovery): The country star heads to the Bahamas with comedian JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) to investigate whether sound that is so appealing to humans can attract or repel sharks.

World’s Biggest Bull Shark? (10/9c, National Geographic): The channel’s SharkFest continues with the adventures of shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and his research into mammoth bull sharks off the Florida coast.

