‘Miracle Workers’ First Look: Steve Buscemi & Daniel Radcliffe Hit the Oregon Trail

Stories and settings change every season on TBS’s time-hopping comedy anthology series Miracle Workers.

For Season 3, stars Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe (above) pardner up to cross the Oregon Trail in the Old West, circa 1844.

Idealistic reverend Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe) and cocky bandit Benny the Teen (Buscemi) lead an epic wagon train journey to give their town a new start.

The going gets rough: “They face everything from river crossings to snake oil salesmen to shoot-outs,” note showrunners Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. Let’s hope no one dies of dysentery!

Miracle Workers, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, July 13, 10:30/9:30c, TBS