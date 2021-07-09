Hallmark Channel Announces ‘Good Witch’ Will End With Season 7

Hallmark Channel has announced that after seven magical seasons, the long-running Good Witch is coming to an end.

Its series finale will air on Sunday, July 25.

Titled “The Wedding,” the last episode will see the Merriwick cousins join together to fight the mysterious evil that puts their family at risk while other characters face new changes coming their way.

“We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience,” states Randy Pope, Hallmark Channel’s SVP of Programming and Development. “We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Viewers were first introduced to Catherine Bell’s starring role as Cassie Nightingale 13 years ago in the 2008 Hallmark original movie The Good Witch. After seven more movies, the Good Witch franchise expanded with the television series premiering in 2015, making Bell’s roles one of the longest-running performances on television.

The actress reacted to the news on social media, saying how co-workers on the show “always felt like family.”

Along with Bell, viewers will have to say goodbye to the town of Middleton and its cast of characters, including James Denton as Cassie’s husband Dr. Sam Radford, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro.

Bell co-executive produces the series alongside Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce, and Frank Siracusa, with Janina Barrett serving as supervising producer. Additional producers include Colin Brunton, Julie Lawrence, and Angie Cassiram. The show is produced by Whizbang Films in association with ITV Studios America.

Good Witch, Series Finale, Sunday, July 25, 9/8 c, Hallmark Channel