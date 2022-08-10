Will There Be More ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ or ‘Good Witch’ at Hallmark?

As Hallmark looks to the future — Crown Media has rebranded as Hallmark Media now — there are some popular franchises that fans would love to see continue in some form, such as Signed, Sealed, Delivered and Good Witch, both of which have existed as TV shows and movies.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming addressed the futures of both during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. “We’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP. I can’t announce anything specific about that,” she said, adding, “I don’t think we’re finished with that,” regarding Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

Added Wonya Lucas, President & CEO, “Postables send a lot of letters. We read them. The fandom and the passion for that franchise… we listen. We hear.” For now, all both could say about the two franchises is “stand by.”

Good Witch ran for seven seasons, from 2015 until 2021, and was based on the films that began in 2008. Meanwhile, Signed, Sealed, Delivered aired one season in 2014 before a series of movies, with the last one, The Vows We Have Made, coming in 2021.

As for the movie mystery franchises (like Mystery 101) on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, while we haven’t seen much of that as of late versus one-offs, that’s about to change. “We actually have several new movie mystery franchise in the making, and we are hoping to be able to announce those very shortly,” Daly said.