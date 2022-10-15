If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility.

“I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.

That being said, he cautioned, “Nobody’s made me an offer. There’s nothing in the works, but I think the odds are decent just because I know the network respects the franchise. It ran for 14 years between the movies and the series. So I think there’s a decent chance, but I had to say in the same breath there is nothing in the immediate works.”

Denton’s comments come after Hallmark Media execs were asked about the futures of both the Good Witch and Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchises during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

See Also Hallmark Channel Turns 20: See Notable Firsts From the Channel’s History See milestones from Hallmark Channel's first two decades, in which it went from cable channel to cable destination.

“We’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP. I can’t announce anything specific about that,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming said. She added, “I don’t think we’re finished with that,” specifically referring to Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Still, nothing has been announced yet.

Good Witch as a TV show ran seven seasons, from 2015 until 2021; the movies began in 2008. That Season 7 would be its last was announced in July, just weeks before what ended up being the series finale.