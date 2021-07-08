Matt Bomer, Kaia Gerber & Paris Jackson Star in First Trailer for ‘American Horror Stories’ (VIDEO)

FX on Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming American Horror Story spin-off, American Horror Stories, which premieres on Thursday, July 15.

Set at American Horror Story Season 1’s titular Murder House, the 16-episode series takes place within the AHS universe, with each hour-long episode focusing on a different spine-chilling tale.

The trailer features a first look at the show’s star-studded cast, including Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Kaia Gerber, and Paris Jackson (Scream). Danny Trejo makes an appearance as a sinister Santa Claus, along with Amy Grabow as former second lady, Tipper Gore, in what appears to be the 1985 Parents Music Resource Center hearing that led to warning labels being required on explicit music.

Other familiar faces in the cast include Sierra McCormick (A.N.T. Farm), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Aaron Tveit (Graceland), Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Kevin McHale (Glee), Virginia Gardner (Runaways), and AHS alumni Noami Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd.

American Horror Stories marks the first spin-off in the AHS franchise from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Murphy announced the series on Instagram back in May 2020 and released an official show poster that November on Twitter. A brand new cast announcement teaser was released on July 7.

Along with Murphy and Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto will serve as executive producers for the show.

As Kaia Gerber’s character says in the trailer, “There are so many wonderful ways to make people suffer.”

We can’t wait to see what horrifying and insane stories are to come…

American Horror Stories, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 15, FX on Hulu

