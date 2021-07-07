‘American Horror Stories’ Cast List: Ryan Murphy Unveils ‘Some’ of the Stars & Characters

Ready to get an idea of “some” of the characters who will be giving you nightmares come July 15?

Ryan Murphy has offered a peek at the cast list for the upcoming anthology American Horror Stories. “This isn’t even the half of it,” he teases alongside a video with the stars and their characters — and some terrifying images (what else would you expect?).

The cast list (so far) is as follows: Matt Bomer as Michael, Gavin Creel as Troy, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Dyllón Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Danny Trejo as Santa, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, and Virginia Gardner as Bernadette.

The latest tease for the new series comes after hints that it will return to where the franchise started — Murder House — as well as other seasons of American Horror Story.

And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/Phu6dh02Vd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 7, 2021

As FX promises, “every episode brings you a different nightmare” in this spinoff of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story. Joining Murphy and Falchuk as executive producers on American Horror Stories are Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

American Horror Stories, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 15, FX on Hulu