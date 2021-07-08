‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

It may have been a year and a half between Seasons 1 and 2 — the finale aired in January 2020 — but fortunately, fans of Evil didn’t have to wait too long for good news about its future.

Paramount+ has already renewed Michelle and Robert King’s psychological mystery for a third season. This news comes after only three episodes of Season 2’s 13 have dropped on the streaming service. (It premiered on June 20 and episodes drop weekly on Sundays.) Viewership has been growing week over week compared to the first season, which aired on CBS. (After rumors of a move to the streaming service, it was officially announced in May.)

See Also 'Evil' Bosses Warn Not to Discount Sheryl, Tease Her Plans 'Is there evil that's infected [Kristen] or is she just behaving badly in a mundane sort of way?' creator Michelle King asks.

The series examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion, following skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and contractor/tech expect Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate the church’s unexplained mysteries. In Season 2, Kristen’s struggling with her darker nature, David’s being tempted as he gets closer to his ordination, and Ben has night terrors preying on his greatest fears. Meanwhile, the evil Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) has requested an exorcism, and after he called off their wedding and showed her his darker side, Sheryl (Christine Lahti) is up to something.

The beginning of Season 2 also saw Kristen, David, and Ben uncover a version of the sigil map that Leland had written on and thought he’d hidden away. We’ll see “quite a bit” with it this season, Robert King told TV Insider. “This map seems to be part of the structure for this 60. We’ll find out more over the course of the season. Just so you know, all these questions have answers…you hate kind of throwing all the mysteries away right away. You kind of want each mystery hopefully to go to a little more of a mystery. But that map, I would think, is one of the major keys for us for the whole show.”

Evil also stars Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Evil, Sundays, Paramount+