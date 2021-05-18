‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 5, Moving to Paramount+ With ‘Evil’

We finally have some news about Evil‘s return and SEAL Team‘s future.

Both dramas from CBS Studios are moving from CBS to the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ for their next seasons. (Yes, SEAL Team has been renewed!) While the second season of Robert and Michelle King’s Evil will debut exclusively on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, the David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team will get a special presentation for its fifth season on CBS this fall before making the move (as rumored for both).

See Also When Will 'Evil' Return for Season 2? 7 Teases as We Wait From the original plan for the premiere to what's next for two relationships, the cast and showrunners revealed what's ahead at PaleyFest LA.

“Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” George Cheeks, President & CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”

“We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount+,” Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+, added. “We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable The Good Fight, and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love.”

Previous seasons of both SEAL Team and Evil are now available to stream if you want to catch up. This news comes the day before the penultimate episode of Season 4 of the military drama. Meanwhile, it’s been almost a year and a half since the Evil Season 1 finale aired (on January 30, 2020) — and that season ended with some major questions, especially when it comes to Kristen (Katja Herbers) and whether or not she committed murder.

The moves over to the streaming service come after SEAL Team ranked among the most-watched CBS dramas on there this season and Evil ranked similarly as one of the most-watched during its first season.

SEAL Team, Wednesdays, 9/8c, CBS

Evil, Season 2, Coming Soon, Paramount+