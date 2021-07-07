Tough Choices Lie Ahead in ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming feature, The Kissing Booth 3, the final installment of the young adult romance trilogy. The movie lands on the streamer on August 11.

As can be seen in the trailer (watch below), it’s the last summer before college, and Elle (Joey King) and her friends are making the most of it at her family’s swanky beach house. But Elle has a tough decision to make. Does she go to Harvard and move across the country with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college (at UC Berkeley) with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney)?

The film was written by the franchise’s director Vince Marcello and his co-collaborator Jay Arnold and based on the popular series of books by Beth Reekles. The young author self-published the first novel on Wattpad in 2010 when she was 15, and it accumulated almost 20 million reads before it was published by Random House Children’s Books in 2012.

Netflix released the first Kissing Booth in 2018, where it became the streamer’s most re-watched film of the year. The sequel came out last July and more than 66 million households worldwide watched within the first 28 days of release, making it one of Netflix’s biggest successes of 2020. Marcello shot the final movie alongside the second film.

Several original cast members are back alongside King, Elordi and Courtney, including Taylor Zakhar Perez (Embeds), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow), Meganne Young (Supernatural) and Molly Ringwald (Riverdale).

Last year, King spoke to Rolling Stone about the time she first read the script for the original film. “[It] made me feel all those awesome feelings that you get when you watch it — all those teen angsty, rom-com-y, beautiful, upsetting, sad, happy emotions,” she said. “I had a FaceTime meeting with our director Vince Marcello and we just had the best, hour-long conversation about how much I want to do this movie. And then we made that s**t and it was awesome.”

The Kissing Booth 3, August 11, Netflix