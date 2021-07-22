What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in August 2021

Netflix is delivering plenty of cool titles in August to help viewers beat the heat outside. Whether it’s old favorites or new series, the streamer has you covered with a variety of programs to choose from.

Among the fare heading to the Netflix library this month are new shows such as The Chair starring Sandra Oh, Marie Kondo’s Sparking Joy, Clickbait, Cooking with Paris, and the thriller Hit & Run. Films like The Kissing Booth 3, He’s All That, and Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa will also debut.

And don’t miss out on older TV titles including all seven seasons of 30 Rock and all five seasons of Friday Night Lights. See what else is coming and going from Netflix in August with the full roundup, below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES

August 6

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

August 8

Quartet

August 9

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 11

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME

August 13

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 18

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

August 24

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 27

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tinseltown High — NETFLIX SERIES

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

August 31

Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving This Month:

American Assassin

#cats_the_mewvie

The Promise

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel: Season 2

Nightcrawler

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

1BR

The Angry Birds Movie 2

A Princess for Christmas

Strange But True

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger Than Fiction

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife