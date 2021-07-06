‘Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom’: Trailer Is Released (VIDEO)

The end is near in the battle between Autobots and Decepticons as Netflix releases the trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, the third and final chapter of the trilogy.

Produced by Netflix and Hasbro in partnership with Rooster Teeth, the all-new original series presents a different animation style than previous Transformers adaptations and takes fans deep into the lore of the popular franchise. The trilogy kicked off last July with Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege and was followed by Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise in December.

The official synopsis for Kingdom reads: “Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic Beast Wars: Transformers series make their War for Cybertron debut.”

It continues: “Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?”

Transformers veteran FJ DeSanto (Transformers: Power of the Primes) is the showrunner on the series with several contributing writers, including George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse), and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots). Polygon Pictures serves as the animation studio.

“In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before – to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time,” said John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix, last year. “The Transformers brand is a global phenomenon and we are thrilled to partner with Hasbro, Rooster Teeth and Polygon to bring this exciting new series to our members around the world on Netflix.”

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, Netflix, July 29.