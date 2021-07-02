‘Fear Street’ Trilogy, ‘Tomorrow War,’ ‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Boss Baby’ Sequel, A ‘Roswell’ Deep Dive

Looking for something to stream as we head into a holiday weekend? That’s where most of the action is at on Friday, as Netflix launches a three-part shocker based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street best-sellers, Amazon Prime Video presents a big-budget sci-fi thriller and Hulu looks back at a Harlem music festival that was overshadowed by Woodstock.

Netflix

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Movie Premiere

There’s a definite Scream vibe in the air as a trilogy of horror films based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling series kicks off in 1994. Unlike most Netflix projects which drop every episode at once, the three Fear Street films arrive on consecutive Fridays — the second (July 9), echoing Friday the 13th, is set in 1978; and the third (July 16) traces the evil back all the way to 1666. (666, get it?) The scary slasher antics begin when a group of teens in Shadyside realize they may be targets of an ancient force that has haunted their town for 300 years.

Amazon Studios

The Tomorrow War

Movie Premiere

The streamer reportedly paid something like $200 million for the rights to this sci-fi action thriller. Jurassic hero Chris Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a high-school teacher and family man who’s called to duty by time travelers from 30 years in the future. They’ve got bad news about a global war against alien invaders that the humans are losing in 2051, and they’re recruiting soldiers and civilians to join the fight. It may be up to Dan, a scientist (The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons) to save the planet.

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Summer of Soul

Documentary Premiere

In the same summer of 1969 as Woodstock, over six Sundays, a remarkable Harlem Cultural Festival brought together some of the brightest talents of soul, R&B and gospel, footage that has remained largely unseen until Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson assembled these performances into a rapturous and acclaimed documentary. Among the legends seen in their prime: Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Abbey Lincoln, The Fifth Dimension, the Staple Singers, and, in a rousing duet of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” Mahalia Jackson with Mavis Staples. Expect your roof to be raised.

Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Movie Premiere

In what is becoming a trend, you can go to the movie theaters for a family outing to watch the sequel to the hit animated comedy, or you can stay home and stream it — if you’re subscribed to Peacock’s Premium tier. Templeton brothers Tim (James Marsden), a stay-at-home dad, and hedge-fund CEO Ted (Alec Baldwin) are now adults, but Tim’s new baby daughter Tina (Amy Sedaris) turns out to be a chip off the baby block. She’s a top-secret agent for BabyCorp, whose mission is to expose dark secrets at 7-year-old sister Tabitha’s (Ariana Greenblatt)’s mysterious Acorn Cernter for Advanced Childhood, founded by the sinister Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

Roswell: The Final Verdict

Series Premiere

Well, until the next final verdict, anyway. An innovative six-part docuseries uses artificial intelligence lie-detection software to revisit footage of first-person accounts from eyewitnesses and experts regarding the alleged cover-up of a UFO incident from 1947. The first three episodes drop Friday, with the remaining three (including one dealing with the ever-popular topic of alien autopsies) streaming each Friday through July 23.

Inside Friday TV: