Can’t Wait for Halloween? Stream These 9 Horror Movies Now

It may only be August, but we can already smell the pumpkin spice in the air. From Gilmore Girls to Over the Garden Wall, there’s no shortage of great shows with autumn vibes to pick for this year’s fall binge. Or, if creepiness, not comfort, is your cup of tea, there are a lot of horror movies hitting theaters this fall, like horror/mystery The Invitation and highly anticipated X prequel Pearl.

But if you, like us, want to start celebrating Halloween early — and without leaving the comfort of your AC or paying movie theater prices — we have just the thing. Thanks to the many streaming services, there are films you can watch right at home, from Prey to Fear Street: 1978.

Scroll down for horror movies, old and new, campy and classic, funny and frightening, to meet all of your spooky needs ahead of the holiday.