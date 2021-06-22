‘His Dark Materials’ Begins Production on Season 3, Adds to Cast

Are you ready to see how His Dark Materials ends? We’re getting closer to finding out.

HBO and BBC One have started production on the eight-episode third and final season of the series based on The Amber Spyglass, the last novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy. Production will take place at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England.

In Season 3, according to the logline, “Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.” See Keen and Wilson in the photo above on set.

In addition to Keen and Wilson, the returning cast includes Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel. Joining them in Season 3 are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe; Jamie Ward as Father Gomez; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch, and Xaphania; and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama.

“The Amber Spyglass is the most gloriously complex of Philip Pullman’s novels to adapt for TV but with our world class creative team in Cardiff no challenge is too daunting,” Jane Tranter, Bad Wolf founder and executive producer, said in a statement. “This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack, Francesca and Amelia’s scripts capture the brilliance of Philip’s worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series.”

“The moment we started season one of His Dark Materials, we had mapped out all three novels to know the direction in which where we were heading,” executive producer Dan McCulloch, added. “Every detail and character within this incredible work of fiction has been analysed and discussed for four years now, and to finally arrive in the many worlds of The Amber Spyglass is thrilling.”

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Joining Tranter and McCulloch as executive producers are Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, and Ben Irving. Season 3 directors include Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska.

