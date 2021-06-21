‘Our Flag Means Death’: ‘GOT’ Star Kristian Nairn, Rory Kinnear & More Join HBO Max Comedy

The cast for HBO Max’s original comedy Our Flag Means Death is growing as the series adds several new stars to its exciting team.

Game of Thrones alum Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill, and Vico Ortiz will join previously announced stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in the series. Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby).

Described as a rich aristocrat, Bonnet abandoned his privileged life to become a pirate and explores the swashbuckling lifestyle. Waititi, who will direct the pilot episode, is set to play Blackbeard, the most revered and feared pirate in history.

The latest series recruits will have regular roles in the original title, with Nairn, who is best known for playing Hodor on Thrones, filling the role of Wee John Feeney. Bloods‘ Foad is signed on to play Lucius, Kayo who recently appeared in Amazon’s Truth Seekers has been cast as Oluwande.

Meanwhile, Penny Dreadful star Kinnear is pulling double duty by filling the roles of Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton. Con O’Neill who appeared in HBO’s Chernobyl plays Izzy, and Vida‘s Vico Ortiz stars as Bonifacia.

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by creator and showrunner David Jenkins with Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. No further details about production have been released at this time.

Our Flag Means Death, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max