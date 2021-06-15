George Lopez to Star Alongside His Daughter in NBC Comedy

George Lopez is returning to broadcast television and he’s bringing his daughter with him for a new family comedy at NBC.

The network has commissioned a pilot for Lopez vs. Lopez, a working-class family sitcom starring George and his 25-year-old daughter, Mayan Lopez. The Conners alum Debby Wolfe and Bruce Helford are behind the project, with Wolfe writing and executive producing and Helford supervising. George will also serve as an executive producer, with Mayan landing a producer credit.

Mayan made her first TV appearance when she was just 11-years-old on her father’s self-titled sitcom, which ran for six seasons on ABC. She also featured alongside her dad again in the 2009 TV movie Mr. Troop Mom, written by Karate Kid III star Thomas Ian Griffith (who is soon set to reprise his role in Cobra Kai). Following the news of the NBC pick-up, which was first reported by Deadline, Mayan took to social media to share her reaction.

“I cannot put into words my excitement and gratitude for this upcoming adventure with my dad,” she wrote on Instagram. “I cannot thank @debbywolfe enough for creating this because now we get have fun and make something special! 5 year old Mayan is in awe that she gets to make people laugh with her daddy. Dreams do come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayan Lopez (@mayanlopez)

According to Deadline, Lopez vs. Lopez was the brainchild of Wolfe, a Salvadorian-Jewish comedy writer and film director, who worked closely on the project with George and Mayan after Helford put them in touch. Helford previously created and served as executive producer/showrunner on George’s eponymous ABC sitcom.

The NBC pilot isn’t the only project that George has in the works. The Grammy-nominated comedian will be taking on his first-ever dramatic role in Once Upon a Time in Aztlan, which has been picked up by Amazon Studios. Created by Javier Rodriguez, the series revolves around a Chicano family in the Los Angeles suburbs as they come to terms with the falsehoods of the American Dream.