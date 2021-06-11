Valerie Bertinelli to Play Demi Lovato’s Mom in Pilot for NBC Comedy ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli has been cast in NBC’s comedy pilot for Hungry, a series starring and executive produced by Demi Lovato.

The single-camera series focuses on friends who belong to a food issues group that help each other as they look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better. The show is partially inspired by Lovato’s own struggles with mental health and bulimia. Bertinelli will fill the role of Lisa who is mom to Lovato’s character Teddy.

Lisa is best friends with her daughter and is described as warm, loving, self-critical, and an emotional mess of a woman. Over the past 30 years Lisa has lost and gained the same 30 pounds over and over again. The owner of a restaurant, she’s constantly thinking about and serving people food.

Writer Suzanne Martin executive produces alongside Lovato and others including Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shi. The pilot is a UTV, Hazy Mills, and SB Projects production.

Bertinelli is best known for her roles in shows like One Day at a Time, Touched by an Angel, and most recently TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland which ran from 2010 to 2015 and featured Betty White, Jane Leeves, and Wendie Malick. Along with being an actress, Bertinelli is known for her cooking which is centerstage in Food Network’s Valerie’s Home Cooking.

Stay tuned for additional details on the pilot and wait to see if NBC picks up the show with a series order following the pilot’s production.