‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Cancellation: Cast and Crew React

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will not be returning to NBC for a third season, but the beloved musical comedy series is hoping for an encore somewhere else.

Following the cancelation news, the cast and crew took to social media to share their reactions, including the show’s creator, Austin Winsberg, who promised to continue fighting to keep Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alive. “I refuse to believe the show is dead,” Winsberg tweeted on Wednesday. “There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible.”

After stating that he believes the show “can have a real chance somewhere else,” Winsberg urged fans and cast members to show their support by tweeting #saveZoeysplaylist. “Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong,” he said. “Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love.” Following Winsberg’s tweets, the hashtag was trending at number one in the United States on Wednesday night.

I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) June 9, 2021

The show’s executive producer Paul Feig echoed Winsberg’s sentiments, comparing the situation to the tragic cancelation of another cult-favorite show he was involved with many years ago. “We want nothing more than to keep this wonderful show going,” Feig wrote. “I feel like it’s 21 years ago all over again when Freaks & Geeks got cancelled.”

If you love @ZoeysPlaylist as much as we do, we need your help. NBC and Peacock have decided not to renew us. We want nothing more than to keep this wonderful show going. I feel like it’s 21 years ago all over again when Freaks & Geeks got cancelled. Help us find a new home. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/79CPDniKFL — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 9, 2021

The cast also shared their reactions, with Skylar Astin writing, “What am I supposed to do with this power now?” Astin was referring to the Season 2 cliffhanger in which his character, Max, discovered he can also hear loved one’s inner thoughts in the form of song like Jane Levy‘s ttular character. He also encouraged fans to share their reasons why they want the show back in their lives.

What am I supposed to do with this power now?? 🤦🏻‍♂️✨ https://t.co/ajzwWvAE6Z — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) June 9, 2021

It is really heart warming to see the immediate response to the cancellation news. Use #SaveZoeysPlaylist to tell us why YOU want the show back in your life 💙 pic.twitter.com/iqY2s32fAn — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) June 9, 2021

Check out more reactions below:

#SaveZoeysPlaylist fans thank you for your support

For the outpouring of love

Let’s keep it going

How has Zoeys been a light in your life? — John Clarence Stewart (@stewart_iii) June 9, 2021

This is so ridiculous ,,this show has the most talented cast and wonderful stories you’ll see anywhere,, I really think people didn’t discover it yet !!!It’s a musical folks!! A fun beautiful musical with great stories #savezoeysplaylist https://t.co/DRbFq2Tfa9 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 9, 2021

We have the coolest fans a show could ask for. Seriously, this response means the world to us. #SaveZoeysPlaylist pic.twitter.com/kkAnx9ZMkO — Michael Thomas Grant (@Michael_T_Grant) June 9, 2021

The outpouring of support for Zoey’s is incredible! Thank you! If you want more seasons, then please join me in tweeting #SaveZoeysPlaylist https://t.co/Z5hxTSTDHq — Noah Weisberg (@NoahWeisberg) June 10, 2021