‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Cancellation: Cast and Crew React

Martin Holmes
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will not be returning to NBC for a third season, but the beloved musical comedy series is hoping for an encore somewhere else.

Following the cancelation news, the cast and crew took to social media to share their reactions, including the show’s creator, Austin Winsberg, who promised to continue fighting to keep Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alive. “I refuse to believe the show is dead,” Winsberg tweeted on Wednesday. “There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible.”

After stating that he believes the show “can have a real chance somewhere else,” Winsberg urged fans and cast members to show their support by tweeting #saveZoeysplaylist. “Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong,” he said. “Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love.” Following Winsberg’s tweets, the hashtag was trending at number one in the United States on Wednesday night.

The show’s executive producer Paul Feig echoed Winsberg’s sentiments, comparing the situation to the tragic cancelation of another cult-favorite show he was involved with many years ago. “We want nothing more than to keep this wonderful show going,” Feig wrote. “I feel like it’s 21 years ago all over again when Freaks & Geeks got cancelled.”

The cast also shared their reactions, with Skylar Astin writing, “What am I supposed to do with this power now?” Astin was referring to the Season 2 cliffhanger in which his character, Max, discovered he can also hear loved one’s inner thoughts in the form of song like Jane Levy‘s ttular character. He also encouraged fans to share their reasons why they want the show back in their lives.

Check out more reactions below:

