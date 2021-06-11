‘She-Hulk’ Casts ‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil as Villain Titania

Jameela Jamil is set to have a significant part in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk as a Marvel supervillain.

According to Variety, the British actress will play Titania, a character first introduced in 1984 and created by Marvel Comics’ former editor-in-chief Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck. While scrawny and unpopular at school, Titania (aka Mary MacPherran) is later transformed by Doctor Doom into a tall, muscular, powerful woman with super strength. She would go on to become a frequent rival of She-Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany leads the series as the titular She-Hulk (aka Jennifer Walters), who inherits her cousin Bruce Banner’s Hulk powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from him. Jennifer’s Hulk condition is milder than her cousin’s, however, as she retains most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control, despite also turning into a giant, green monster.

Starring alongside Jamil and Maslany in the series are Renée Elise Goldsberry (Altered Carbon), Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here), Tim Roth (Tin Star), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True), who will reprise the role of Bruce Banner.

Jamil currently hosts the TBS game show The Misery Index and also serves as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing reality competition Legendary. She is perhaps best known for her role as philanthropist/fashion model Tahani Al-Jamil in the popular NBC sitcom The Good Place. Jamil is also recognized for her activism work revolving around mental health awareness and body positivity.

She-Hulk — directed and executive produced by Kat Coiro (Single Parents) and written by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) — is one of many Marvel Studio TV series on the Disney+ slate. Loki is currently airing on the streamer and was preceded by WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Other Marvel productions in the works include Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion.