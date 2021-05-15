9 of Loki’s Best Moments in the MCU (VIDEO)

Captain America (Chris Evans) once told his Avengers teammates before a big battle, “You get killed, you walk it off.” For one Marvel character, that’s definitely true. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been presumed dead (or actually died) no less than three times, and he just keeps walking it off… much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Ahead of the Disney+ show Loki‘s June 9 premiere, we look back at some of the god of mischief’s funniest, most heartbreaking and most meaningful moments in the MCU to date.

“I am burdened with glorious purpose.” (2012’s The Avengers)

It’s the phrase that launched a thousand Loki T-shirts (and, according to the trailers, it’s going to resurface in the Disney+ show). A burden it was, indeed, as we eventually learned Loki was being mind-controlled by Thanos (Josh Brolin) during the events of The Avengers.

Loki vs. The Hulk (2012’s The Avengers)

It wasn’t much of a fight. The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) cut Loki’s speech about how all of the Avengers—and all of humanity, really—was “beneath him” short. He tossed him around like a rag doll, which ended with Loki ground into the stone floor at Stark Tower and the green-skinned behemoth deeming him a “puny god.”

Meet the new Captain America (2013’s Thor: The Dark World)

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took up the mantle, but another character has technically worn Cap’s suit… Loki. In a hilarious scene in Thor: The Dark World, he teases Thor (Chris Hemsworth) about his new friends and uses some illusion magic to try on that iconic spangly outfit. “I can feel the righteousness surging!” he exclaims, sarcastic as ever.

A heartbroken confrontation (2011’s Thor)

“TELL ME!” One of Loki’s major turning points in the MCU arrives in the first Thor film, when he realizes after a trip to Jotunheim that he just might not be Asgardian. Horrified by his ancestry—and the fact that Odin (Anthony Hopkins) lied to him for centuries—he demands his father tell him the truth about who he really is and why he brought him to Asgard. (Also, Odin manages to get out of this conversation by falling into the world’s most convenient extended nap. Nice.)

Odinson (2018’s Avengers: Infinity War)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

He’s the god of mischief, but he’s also the god of character development. In his final moments in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki declares himself “Odinson,” rather than “Laufeyson,” signifying that he’s made peace with his parentage and sees Odin as his father—and Thor as his brother.

A huge fan of the sport (2017’s Thor: Ragnarok)

It brought Loki no small amount of joy when he saw Thor getting pummeled in the Sakaar fighting pit by the Hulk (although his initial reaction to seeing the green guy was, “I have to get off this planet”). At the point when the Hulk tosses Thor around exactly like he did Loki in The Avengers, Loki gets up and screams, “Yes! That’s how it feels!”

Unexpected, unwelcome reunion (2017’s Thor: Ragnarok)

Loki seemed to be having a great time posing as Odin and ruling Asgard, from how he staged a play about his “heroic sacrifice” (starring Matt Damon, no less) to the giant statue he had made of himself. There was only one thing that could bring it all toppling down—Thor’s arrival—and so, of course, Loki-as-Odin was none too pleased to see his brother. “Oh s–t,” he mutters when the god of thunder appears.

Filled with regret (2013’s Thor: The Dark World)

There’s only one member of his Asgardian family Loki never actively hated: His adoptive mother, Frigga (Rene Russo). She taught him magic and cared for him, and she comes to see him even when he’s being held in an Asgardian prison for the crimes he committed in New York. Unfortunately, Loki’s scheming ways indirectly lead to her demise, and when Thor comes to see him after her death, he’s taken it pretty hard. They team up to stop the Dark Elves and avenge their mother, but Thor knows he can’t trust his brother. Loki’s response? “Trust my rage.”

Falling for 30 minutes (2017’s Thor: Ragnarok)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Loki’s not welcome on Earth after what he did in New York. But he’s taken by surprise when he’s swallowed up by a form of magic that keeps him trapped in a separate dimension where he does nothing but free-fall, courtesy of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Eventually he gets out, lands with a thud, and yells, irate: “I have been falling for 30 minutes!”

