’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Who’s Rethinking the Future? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 7 “Troubled Waters.”]

Are any of the couples in a good place as the drama of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues? Well, one person is reconsidering divorce, but another may be willing to put it on the table.

Meanwhile, Angela gets some bad news as she’s hoping to have her third surgery in Los Angeles, we’re happy we’re not at Thanksgiving dinner with Natalie and Mike, and a family outing takes a very tense turn.

Read on to see where most of the drama was in “Troubled Waters.”

Natalie and Mike

The one word that can describe Thanksgiving for Natalie and Mike at his mother Trish’s is awkward. Natalie thinks Trish is judging her (goals, career, life) and wants Mike to stand up for her. Mike gets a little too close to his wife with his mother in the same room in the kitchen. Trish has a problem with the way Natalie acts in her relationship with her son.

Natalie tells Mike his mom called her a hooker, and he insists she didn’t and it must just be a misunderstanding. Trish brings up kids at the dinner table, even telling Natalie, “you’re kind of getting up there.” The list goes on…

Tiffany and Ronald

Picking up where the previous episode left off, Tiffany fills Carlos in on her husband Ronald’s past with gambling and criminal record after he’s said he’ll co-sponsor him. Though Carlos seems to waver and second-guess Ronald, he ultimately agrees to do it because he wants his daughter to have the kind of family he’s dreamed of having.

But Tiffany and Carlos are risking quite a bit, and it doesn’t help matters how it goes when she and Ronald (virtually) meet with an immigration lawyer to prep for the upcoming interview for his visa. Ronald doesn’t appear to take it seriously. (When asked if he’s been arrested, his response is a too-casual “plenty of times.”) In simple terms, he’s “bombing it,” Tiffany says. The lawyer tries to talk Ronald through what he should say, but Tiffany leaves the meeting more nervous than she was before it.

She worries that he may be sabotaging everything because, in his mind, she and the kids will just move to South Africa to live with him. Tiffany knows that won’t happen; if he fails the interview, there isn’t a backup plan.

Angela and Michael

All that smoking Angela’s been doing that she shouldn’t have comes back to bite her when her doctor tells her that her facelift surgery has been postponed. She must stop smoking for four weeks before she can have the procedure done, and no, she can’t charm her way out of that. To prove she hasn’t smoked, she’ll have to take a nicotine test, and no, she can’t get out of it. The doctor even has her sign a contract that she’ll stop smoking or she’ll have to pay to cancel the surgery.

Is it any wonder that Angela isupset when she speaks with Michael and knows she can’t share her disappointment with him? He hasn’t been supporting her at all and hasn’t been checking on her without her reaching out, she explains. He won’t admit he’s slacking, and she hangs up on him, declaring that she doesn’t need a man.

Meanwhile in Nigeria, Michael speaks with his aunt and sister, who also think the couple should be using their money to have a child of their own. He says he wishes he and Angela made decisions together and admits he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be happy married to her at this point. Are all the relationships on the verge of falling apart?

Elizabeth and Andrei

Well, Elizabeth and Andrei seem to be doing just fine…with each other. Her family is another story, and let’s just say what should be a relaxing day on a yacht goes about how you’d expect. They’re easily the most dramatic of the group in this episode.

First, Andrei comes up with a solution for his recent clashes with Elizabeth’s brother Charlie about the family business: He goes to talk to her father, Chuck. He’s ready to manipulate the other man with the prospect of him being deported if he isn’t employed. If that happens, Andrei tells Chuck, Elizabeth and their daughter are coming with him back to Moldova. This meeting goes pretty much exactly as Andrei wants it to: Chuck decides he’ll show him in the ropes in the office and he won’t have to work with Elizabeth’s siblings.

Then comes time for the family day out on the yacht, and it doesn’t take long for the drama to start. There’s talk of everyone renting an RV and driving to a family reunion in Maryland. (Is the fact that that’s a bad idea the only thing Elizabeth, her husband, and her siblings can agree on?) Soon enough, Elizabeth’s siblings go after Andrei, she defends him, and she and Becky have to be pulled apart when the fight turns physical.

Elizabeth refuses to sit back while her siblings call her husband names, while Becky tells her to stop crying to make their father feel sorry for her. Chuck informs the others of his plan to work with Andrei one-on-one, but the yelling continues. He finally has enough and says he’s disappointed in them. “The family business is not going to destroy our family,” he declares. “If the family business is going to break us up, it’s not worth it.”

Yara and Jovi

With Jovi leaving on his business trip and a hurricane possibly heading for New Orleans, he wants Yara and their daughter Mylah to stay with his mom. (Gwen knows how to handle a storm.) Yara doesn’t want input from Gwen on how to raise her daughter, so the chances of that going well are slim to none.

And not only does Yara not want Jovi to go, but there’s also the possibility that the trip could be extended like his previous one. Meanwhile, he’s worried that his daughter might not remember him when he returns since she’s so young. But since Jovi needs to work to support his family, all they can do is have an emotional goodbye at the airport.

Julia and Brandon

Julia and Brandon get some sort of good news: a card granting her the ability to work while waiting for her permanent residence to be approved. Brandon’s parents Betty and Ron are a bit confused since they’d expected it to be her Green Card, but they roll with it and want to celebrate with a wedding for the family. (The couple’s first wedding was small, due to COVID.) But Julia and Brandon are against it. Julia even thinks that Betty’s trying to use it to keep them at the farm longer and distract them so they don’t move out. (Brandon calls that a “Julia conspiracy theory.”) The most the couple will agree to is a toast at Ron’s 70th birthday party.

Kalani and Asuelu

Though Kalani had been considering divorce, Asuelu getting into a bad accident and totaling the car is a “wake-up call” for her. “I don’t want him out of my life,” she says. “It made me realize I really do love him.” And for Asuelu, the accident made him realize he needs to act better and spend more time with his family. So, he plans a romantic getaway just for the two of them.

However, while she appreciates it, she reminds him that she’s breastfeeding, so they need to bring the kids and her mom to watch them. He’s not quite on board with that plan — he and her mom didn’t get along the last time they took a long car ride together.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)