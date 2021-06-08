‘Miracle Workers’ Hits the Oregon Trail for Season 3 at TBS in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to embark on a dangerous journey through the wild west in TBS’s quirky comedy Miracle Workers.

Season 3 of the anthology series is titled Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, and branches away from the show’s previous seasons which were set in heaven and the Dark Ages. This time around, the action takes place in the year 1844 in the American Old West.

Returning for some fun are stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and John Bass who all get a frontiers makeover. As teased in the trailer, below, Radcliffe plays Reverend Ezekiel Brown who as a small-town preacher convinces his people to follow him west on the Oregon Trail.

Teaming up with wanted outlaw Benny the Teen (Buscemi) and adventurous prairie wife Prudence Aberdeen (Viswanathan), Reverend Brown will lead the wagon train across the American landscape which is fraught with promise and peril. Soni plays The Gunslinger and Bass steps into the role of Todd Aberdeen.

From shootouts and saloons to bald eagles, the Oregon Trail is sure to satisfy with plenty of shenanigans from a familiar cast. Check out the hilarious trailer, below, and don’t miss Miracle Workers Season 3 when it arrives on TBS this summer.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, July 13, 10:30/9:30c, TBS