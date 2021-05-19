TNets (TBS, TNT, and truTV) Set Premieres for ‘Miracle Workers,’ ‘Impractical Jokers’ & More

As part of WarnerMedia’s Upfronts, the TNets (TBS, TNT, and truTV) announced their summer premiere dates for new and returning unscripted and scripted series.

Among the returning titles are truTV’s Impractical Jokers, TBS’s Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, and TNT’s Animal Kingdom. The summer will make way for plenty of premieres and specials as well including the first-ever Impractical Jokers Awards Show and the new series Backyard Bar Wars on truTV among others.

Below, we’re breaking down the premiere roll-out and sharing some of the teasers that have been released for the shows.

truTV

Impractical Jokers Awards Show (Premieres Thursday, July 1, 10/9c)

An Awards Special like no other, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray are coming together to honor and celebrate their long-running series Impractical Jokers, a franchise comprised of more than 200 episodes.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (Network Premiere, Thursday, July 1, 10:30/9:30c)

Following the Awards Special, Impractical Jokers the movie will make its network TV debut as the lifelong friends hit to the road for a chance at redemption following a humiliating (and fictional) moment from their high school days in 1992.

Impractical Jokers (Season 9 Continues Beginning Thursday, July 8, 10/9c)

A week after the Awards special and movie presentations, Impractical Jokers returns for the remainder of its Season 9 run, picking up with all-new installments that will air each Thursday. The series follows the pals as they compete to embarrass each other with hidden camera scenarios.

Backyard Bar Wars (Series Premiere, Thursday, July 8, 10:30/9:30c)

This new build show is based on the rising trend of DIY at-home bars. Hosted by comedian Chris Distefano, Backyard Bar Wars is a classic home reno show with some flare as he roasts the builders throughout the building process.

TNT

Animal Kingdom (Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, July 11, 9/8c)

The TNT hit returns for Season 5 as Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary), and J (Finn Cole) deal with the fallout caused by the events surrounding Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) death.

TBS

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, July 13, 10:30/9:30c)

The quirky and comedic anthology series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass trades in Heaven and the Dark Ages for the American West in Oregon Trail. Set in the year 1844, their adventure will be fraught with both promise and peril.