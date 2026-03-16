6 Global Versions of ‘The Good Doctor’ & the Key Differences

Erin Maxwell
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The Good Doctor - Joo Won, Kento Yamazaki, Freddie Highmore, and Taner Ölmez
KBS2; Fuji TV; ABC; NOW

For American audiences, The Good Doctor was a popular medical drama that aired on ABC from 2017 to 2024. It centered on the trials and tribulations of Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore, a brilliant young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who must prove himself to skeptical colleagues. Through hard work, patience, and determination, he gradually earns the respect of those around him while helping make the world a slightly better place, one patient at a time.

The series ran for seven seasons and was known for its emotional patient-of-the-week stories that meshed with long-term character arcs and the occasional high-stakes, high-drama situations, much like other medical shows such as Grey’s Anatomy. Highmore’s stellar performance as Dr. Murphy helped the show stand out in a crowded field of medical dramas.

But did you know it was based on a hit South Korean series?

The American series is adapted from the 2013 South Korean show The Good Doctor, which was further adapted by other countries, each veering a little from the original template to suit local audiences.

So, how do each of the doctors stack up against each other? Below, we take a look at each global version of The Good Doctor and how they compare.

The Good Doctor, Complete Series, Streaming now, Hulu

Joo Won in The Good Doctor, South Korea -  Network KBS2
 Network KBS2

The Good Doctor (굿 닥터)

South Korea (2013)

Starring Joo Won as Dr. Park Shi-on, the series follows a pediatric surgical resident with autism spectrum disorder and savant syndrome, as well as a genius-level memory, who is given six months to prove himself capable of working as a pediatric surgery resident at Sungwon University Hospital.

Unlike the American version, the show is less procedural and far more emotional, focusing heavily on the private lives of the doctors at the hospital rather than on weekly patient stories. In the Korean version, Park Shi-on also faces almost constant bullying and harsh treatment from his peers when he first arrives at the hospital. By comparison, his American counterpart, Dr. Shaun Murphy, certainly encounters skepticism but is accepted far more quickly by many of his colleagues.

It should also be noted that the original Korean series ran for just 20 episodes, while the American version ultimately expanded the premise across seven seasons and 126 episodes.

Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor, ABC
ABC

The Good Doctor

United States (2017-2024)

In the American adaptation, Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgical resident on the autism spectrum who practices at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Unlike the Korean version, he isn’t subjected to peer bullying, but his skills are often called into question. With the help of his mentor Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), as well as friends and supporters at the hospital, Shaun is able to become a better doctor, a better person, and inspire others.

Also, because the American version was on for many years, Shaun got to grow as a character. Because the Korean series was designed as a one-season story, it builds toward a clear emotional resolution for Park Shi-on. However, the U.S. version was developed to expand on the concept for years, exploring Shaun’s growth as a doctor, his friendships, and his personal life. In the series finale, it is revealed he is happily married, a father, and the Chief of Surgery at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Kento Yamazaki in The Good Doctor, Fuji TV
Fuji TV

The Good Doctor (グッドドクター; Guddo Dokuta)

Japan (2018)

Much like its Korean counterpart, the Japanese version of The Good Doctor consists of a single season, focusing on Dr. Minato Shindo’s (Kento Yamazaki) efforts to assimilate into the culture of a busy medical hospital. Like previous versions of the character, Dr. Shindo is autistic with savant syndrome, possessing an extraordinary memory and keen spatial awareness that make him a gifted surgeon.

Also similar to the other versions, Minato is inspired to become a doctor after the death of his younger brother. However, unlike the American and South Korean adaptations, the Japanese series does not include the additional detail of a pet bunny’s death as part of his backstory.

Also like the Korean version, the Japanese version of The Good Doctor focuses more on emotional drama compared to the American version’s focus on complex, high-stakes medical drama.

Taner Ölmez in The Good Doctor, Turkey - Medyapım/MF Yapım, NOW (formerly Fox)
Medyapım/MF Yapım, NOW (formerly Fox)

Mucize Doktor (Miracle Doctor)

Turkey (2019-2021)

Like previous adaptations, Dr. Alì Vefa (Taner Ölmez) is a brilliant young doctor with autism spectrum disorders associated with savant syndrome. After the tragic loss of his brother (and his bunny), he is inspired to become a doctor, and with the help of his mentor, Dr. Adil (Reha Özcan), he is hired on a trial basis at the Berhayat Hospital.

The tone of the Turkish adaptation of The Good Doctor varies significantly from previous versions, featuring heightened drama, longer episodes (often running 90 to 120 minutes), and a much greater focus on romantic subplots. The portrayal of Dr. Ali Vefa is also more childlike and innocent than that of Dr. Shaun Murphy, leaning more heavily into his vulnerability.

Meanwhile, some characters who might be perceived as merely bothersome or skeptical in the American version are often turned into full-fledged villains in the Turkish series, actively scheming to sabotage Dr. Ali’s career. Oh, the drama!

Sarun Naraprasertkul in The Good Doctor, TrueID and True Asian More
TrueID and True Asian More

The Good Doctor

Thailand (2024)

The Thai version of The Good Doctor follows the same foundational premise as the Korean and American versions, but it distinguishes itself through its pacing, cultural tone, and thematic focus. It stars Sarun Naraprasertkul as Dr. Shone, a surgical resident with Asperger’s syndrome and savant syndrome, as he overcomes professional bias to become a pediatric surgeon (like the Korean version). Along the way, he falls for senior resident, Preem (Chayanit Chansangavej).

Following the structure of the South Korean original, the Thai version aired as a single-season, 20-episode drama. This allowed the tone to match the original’s emphasis on emotional drama over high-stakes procedural stories.

The series concluded with a high-stakes medical case involving a child, which mirrored the trauma of Shone’s past. By the end, Shone is officially accepted as a permanent surgeon, while Dr. Preem remains a constant source of stability and emotional support in his life.

The Good Doctor
CreaZion Studios/MediaQuest - TV5

The Good Doctor

Philippines (2026)

This time around, Iñigo Pascual stars in the lead role as Dr. Luke “Dong” Cruz, a young medical professional with savant syndrome who is also a gifted surgeon. The character is revealed to have suffered a traumatic childhood, with flashbacks showing Dong’s father, played by James Blanco, accusing him of not being his child because of his “abnormality.”

Setting itself apart from other versions of The Good Doctor is the use of a narrator (Ryan Agoncillo), adding a distinct storytelling layer to the drama.

The Good Doctor (2017) key art
Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore

Richard Schiff

Richard Schiff

Christina Chang

Christina Chang

Fiona Gubelmann

Fiona Gubelmann

Will Yun Lee

Will Yun Lee

Paige Spara

Paige Spara

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

2017–2024

TV14

Drama

Medical

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The Good Doctor (2017)

Freddie Highmore




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