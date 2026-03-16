For American audiences, The Good Doctor was a popular medical drama that aired on ABC from 2017 to 2024. It centered on the trials and tribulations of Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore, a brilliant young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who must prove himself to skeptical colleagues. Through hard work, patience, and determination, he gradually earns the respect of those around him while helping make the world a slightly better place, one patient at a time.

The series ran for seven seasons and was known for its emotional patient-of-the-week stories that meshed with long-term character arcs and the occasional high-stakes, high-drama situations, much like other medical shows such as Grey’s Anatomy. Highmore’s stellar performance as Dr. Murphy helped the show stand out in a crowded field of medical dramas.

But did you know it was based on a hit South Korean series?

The American series is adapted from the 2013 South Korean show The Good Doctor, which was further adapted by other countries, each veering a little from the original template to suit local audiences.

So, how do each of the doctors stack up against each other? Below, we take a look at each global version of The Good Doctor and how they compare.

The Good Doctor, Complete Series, Streaming now, Hulu