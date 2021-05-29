‘Yellowstone’ and More 2021 Memorial Day Weekend TV Marathons

Looking for a good TV binge this holiday weekend? Plenty of fan-favorite films and shows are part of Memorial Day marathons. From Yellowstone and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist to the John Wick franchise, there’s something for everyone.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the must-see marathons and programming slated for the holiday weekend.

Yellowstone (Begins Saturday, May 29 at 12pm/11c, Paramount Network)

Spend your weekend with the midwest-dwelling Dutton family at their sprawling ranch. Paramount Network is kicking off the summer with a revisit of all three seasons beginning this holiday weekend.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Begins Sunday, May 30, 9am/8c, E!)

NBC’s fan-favorite musical dramedy starring Jane Levy is starting from the beginning with all 25 episodes set to air on the network’s sister channel E!. Don’t miss the awe-inspiring performances for a feel-good weekend binge.

John Wick (Begins Saturday, May 29, 9pm/8c, Syfy)

The film franchise starring Keanu Reeves will take over Syfy for the weekend with the first film airing Saturday night. The full trilogy will air the next day on Sunday, May 30 with John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which makes its network debut. Additional airings will take place on Monday, May 31.

Reba (Begins Monday, May 31, 9am/8c, UPtv)

Relive the early 2000s with Reba McEntire in this marathon of her hit WB series about a single mom navigating life in the suburbs and co-parenting with her ex.

Movie Marathon (Began Friday, May 28, 8pm/7c, TCM)

Turner Classic Movies is celebrating the Memorial Day Weekend holiday with several movies, running Friday through Monday. Among some of the titles viewers can catch are Dark of the Sun, Act of Violence, Kelly’s Heoroes, and Battleground among others.