‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

While NBC still contemplates the fate of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, fans can enjoy a two-day marathon of the musical comedy-drama on the E! network.

All 25 episodes from the critically acclaimed first two seasons will play back-to-back on E!, beginning with the pilot at 9 AM on Sunday, May 30 through Monday, May 31. In addition, all episodes of the dramedy series are currently streaming on Peacock, which could potentially be the new home for a third season, should NBC choose to renew it.

Created and written by showrunner Austin Winsberg, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy as software developer Zoey Clarke, who suddenly finds herself with the ability to hear people’s innermost thoughts in the form of song. Levy stars alongside Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, and Mary Steenburgen. Peter Gallagher and Lauren Graham feature as special guest stars.

The show has created over 100 musical numbers across its two seasons, with choreographer Mandy Moore picking up an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. Despite this success and acclaim, NBC has yet to make a decision on whether to cancel the series or renew it for a third season.

Speaking about Zoey and other NBC shows on the bubble at last week’s Upfronts, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, said, “We are not going to make our decisions yet on those shows.” She added: “Some of them are still airing, and we want to give all our shows an opportunity to finish airing before we make those decisions. We don’t know the exact timing yet, but we’re not making decisions yet on those shows.”

The three other NBC shows awaiting to learn their fate are crime comedy-drama series Good Girls, supernatural thriller Manifest, and sci-fi series Debris.