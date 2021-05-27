‘Friends’ Reunion: Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Reveal ‘Major Crush’ During Filming

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.]

Friends fans have been in love with Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel and David Schwimmer‘s Ross since the series debuted in 1994 but their romantic chemistry on-screen wasn’t just acting, as the stars revealed during Friends: The Reunion.

During the HBO Max special, moderator James Corden decided to ask a “cheeky question.” Considering the cast’s status as “young, hot, good looking successful actors,” Corden said, “it’s inconceivable to me that there weren’t perhaps offscreen romances.”

As that statement hung in the air, Jennifer broached the topic by saying, “uh, well… I mean, David?” searching for assistance from her former costar. The live audience begins going wild at this point with that implication.

“Yeah, the first season… I had a major crush on Jen,” David admitted. But that’s not all, because Jennifer then revealed she “reciprocated” Schwimmer’s feelings. “We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” he continued. “So we never crossed that boundary.”

One cast member didn’t buy it though as Matt LeBlanc jokingly said, “bulls**t,” to the remark. The actor who played Joey in the series quickly backpedaled and made it clear he was just going for laughs by saying that.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television,'” Jennifer recalled. “Sure enough, first time we kissed is in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

As if Corden was reading our minds, the moderator responded to the whole reveal by asking, “Is this blowing anyone else’s mind?!” Yes. Yes, it is.

