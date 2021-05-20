Get Ready for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ to Be Quite Emotional

“I’ll be there for you,” promised the theme song from Friends, NBC’s smash 1994–2004 sitcom about six pals chasing love and careers in New York.

For millions of viewers who watched live, and millions more who streamed it later (it’s now on HBO Max), the cultural phenomenon was something hilariously relatable to lean on. So we can’t wait for the reunion, which was finally filmed in April after delays due to COVID.

“It was big emotionally,” says Lisa Kudrow, who played masseuse Phoebe Buffay. The characters also included the initially spoiled but increasingly responsible Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston); chef Monica Geller (Courteney Cox); her brother, paleontologist Ross Geller (David Schwimmer); funny guy Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry); and struggling actor Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc).

They get together on their old soundstage for the first time in 17 years for an unscripted chat. “We’re all ourselves,” Schwimmer said on The Graham Norton Show, “although there is one section…[where] we all read something.” The “Smelly Cat” lyrics?

Friends: The Reunion, Thursday, May 27, HBO Max